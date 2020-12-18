In a euphoric and truly elated way, one of the largest job offers has been made in the region.

Valencia city council have announced just over 500 vacancies for firefighters, police, administration, teachers, engineers and more.

In an unprecedented move, the council have asked for applications totalling more than 500.

-- Advertisement --



This is the largest offer in 15 years.

Once it again it was noted the decision by all parties, in talks previous to the offers being made, were incomplete unison a unanimous vote to secure, so many jobs in the region.

From a piano teacher to 24 admin staff to 50 new local police officers, and on the document went to describe in detail the requirements of the council and the need to fill vacancies as soon as possible.

A long-awaited Positive for valencia for jobs and the region is how this news can be described.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biggest ever job boost for the region”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.