Big Ben’s Bong’s to be heard for Brexit on New Year’s Eve

Big Ben’s Bong’s will be heard for Brexit on New Year’s Eve as part of tests for the clock.

The House of Commons has confirmed that Big Ben will bong on New Year’s Eve to mark the UK leaving the transition period. The capital’s iconic timepiece is to be reconnected in time to usher in the start of next year. However, several tests will go ahead beforehand to ensure everything works as it should – including a series of bongs at 11 pm on December 31.

The bongs will mark the UK’s withdrawal from the EU’s single market and customs union and its entry into either no-deal terms or a new trade agreement with the bloc, these matters are still being decided at last-ditch talks in Brussels. The famous bell has been mostly silent since 2017 due to it needing repairs- with work required also on Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower which houses it.

