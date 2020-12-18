Argentinean Justice bans Maradona’s cremation following paternity claims

THE Argentinean Justice system has prohibited the cremation of Maradona’s body following a spate of requests for paternity tests.

Footballer Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25, and just a few days after his burial, an exhumation was requested in order to carry out a paternity test.

The Argentinean Justice system has been overwhelmed with the number of paternity tests from individuals claiming that they are the children of Maradona, so therefore the authorities have prohibited his remains being created in order to comply with the existing requests and any which may arise in the future.

The most recent paternity test, made by Magali Gil, 25, has gone viral. She claims to have learned in 2018 from her mother that he was her biological father and she has shared her story on Instagram. A DNA sample will be taken to confirm or deny her claims.

Maradona is attributed eleven children, five of them recognized in life and another six that he denied were his. These six people are amongst those who have requested a DNA test to clarify whether the great Argentine football legend was their father.

