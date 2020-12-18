ANTI-MASK German MP, Thomas Seitz, has been admitted to hospital in a serious condition with coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Seitz, 53, a politician with the far right Alternative for Germany party, called the mask a “muzzle” and is a known denier.

Last month he refused to wear a normal mask in parliament and instead took a crocheted one out of his pocket to put on.

“I ask you please to put on a mask,” demanded the vice president of parliament, Claudia Roth. He refused and took out a perforated one. The deputy’s attitude angered Vice President Roth, who gave him a new mask. “It has holes in it, it is not a mask,” she warned, passing him a new mask with a pen.

“I already have a muzzle,” the deputy answered. “This is not a muzzle, it is a mask,” Roth replied, annoyed by the deputy’s behaviour.

According to his doctors, Seitz is expected to make a speedy recovery, the German press reported.

The far-right party has vocally opposed measures including mask-wearing or social contact restrictions put in place by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany went into partial lockdown from Wednesday, with non-essential shops and schools shut.

Yesterday, Thursday, December 18, Germany reported another record in daily new infections, surpassing the 30,000 mark for the first time.

Germany has recorded a total of 24,125 deaths.

According to the German parliament, 23 of the 709 parliamentarians have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began in the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Anti-mask German MP in hospital with coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.