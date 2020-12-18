$2.25 million bail asked for Man that killed wife and kids then stayed in bed with the bodies

$2.25 million bail is being asked for a Man that allegedly killed wife and kids then stayed in bed with their bodies.

A Texas man allegedly stabbed his wife and their two children to death over the weekend, and then lay in bed with the three dead bodies, local police authorities said. Officers visited Bryan Richardson’s home in Copperas Cove, Texas, on Saturday night conducting a routine welfare check. On arrival, they found him covered in blood lying next to his dead wife, Kiera, and their two young children- reported local TV station WFTV.

Copperas Cove police officers asked Richardson what happened and he responded he didn’t know, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. The officers found a blood-covered kitchen knife on a table, an empty six-pack of beer and an empty bottle of prescribed antidepressants- the family’s dog was also found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

Richardson’s motive behind the attacks has not been revealed, he has been charged with three counts of murder awaiting trial.

