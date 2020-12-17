What Papers to travel with at Christmas

The new restrictions revised for the Christmas period have been announced, and this announcement brings with it a reminder to have all papers with you whilst travelling in the car.

The usual Driving licence, insurance document, ITV (Mot) papers and sticker, the logbook for the vehicle and an accident (blue) form are all legal requirements.

-- Advertisement --



During the Christmas period whilst travelling there are no strict revised rules sent down to the traffic police from authorities. Still, there are recommendations, and they relate to medical certificates if travelling for that reason and that they must be current and signed.

Documentation proving who you are, concerning the people you are visiting, brother-sister or mother perhaps will always speed up the process of verifying your reason to travel.

The rule about papers carried in a vehicle allows for photocopies to be used that are stamped with a notary mark (made in the presence of a solicitor accreditated ) for convenience.

The recommendation from authorities is to have basically as much relevant documentation as you can to help explain who you are and why you are visiting a different municipality or province in your region.

The more correct up to date info you have, the less likely you are to have problems at Christmas whilst visiting relatives.

Being prepared whilst Christmas travelling will mean a smoother and less worrying experience, and of course, help the relevant police and traffic authorities identify you.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “what papers to carry in the car at Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.