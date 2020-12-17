Watch: Spanish ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Goes Viral

WATCH: A Spanish version of hit show ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ has gone viral after producers were forced to call the police because the restaurant was so filthy

Hit Spanish show ‘Are you going to eat it?’ has just had a new boost as a video posted on Twitter by TV chef Alberto Chicote of a disgusting Chinese restaurant in Zaragoza has gone viral. In the video, Chicote is heard calling the restaurant “a s##t hole” as he explores the filthy kitchen where there is no refrigeration and fresh food is left out on the counters.

-- Advertisement --



Several agents of the Local Police accompanied the chef on his inspection, and after discovering cockroaches immediately announced “We must close this kitchen now.” Agreeing with officials, Chicite added: “This is not a joke. If I were a bug, I would also want to come here because this is paradise for a bug.”

The full show – along with the chef’s other culinary adventures – can be seen on Thursday, December 17at 10:30pm on La Sexta.

Comida china que no es china 🍚

Y tú, ¿te lo vas a comer?

Jueves || 22.3h. || @lasdextatv

📺 Adelántate a la emisión de este jueves en #ATRESplayerPREMIUM

https://t.co/ygKsrD86lr pic.twitter.com/nxoV5YTUgj — ¿Te lo vas a comer? (@telovasacomer) December 15, 2020



________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Goes Viral”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.