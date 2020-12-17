Valencia tightens Christmas restrictions

CHANGES have been made to the Christmas restrictions in the Valencia Region.

The President of the Consell, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that Valencia will be one of the regions to tighten measures, after the Ministry of Health left such decisions in the hands of the regional governments.

In brief:

Curfew remains in place at 11pm, except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when it will be at midnight.

Travelling within the Comunitat Valenciana is allowed. No-one living outside the region is allowed to enter. This measure remains in place until January 15.

Social gatherings are limited to six people; with members of no more than two cohabiting groups getting together.

Close friends will not be allowed at Christmas gatherings, only relatives.

These measures mean that possibility of Christmas dinners with anyone other people already cohabiting is very limited.

They have been put in place after figures in the Comunitat Valenciana worsened following the long weekend holiday at the beginning of December.

