Upgraded range of Golf cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles

CELEBRATING its 65th anniversary, Yamaha is releasing a special line-up of professional Golf car and PTV products.

2021 Golf car fleet

Demonstrating its widely valued engineering expertise there is a wide line-up of models in the latest range. They are designed to make the time on the course a real pleasure for the players, while bringing the latest commercial advantages to the course owner or facility operator.

From their premium flagship model, the new Drive² AC AGM, right through the impressive 5-model Drive² range, there’s the perfect choice of quiet, economical petrol or electric vehicle to cope with any task on or around a golf course or resort.

2021 Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV)

The Yamaha PTV models are dedicated to the passengers’ ultimate comfort and convenience. Leading the line are the newly upgraded electric Drive² PowerTech AC and the petrol-powered Drive² QuieTech EFI.

Sharing many new and innovative features, these machines offer you a choice of whisper-quiet, emission-free AC electric propulsion – or a petrol unit that delivers great economy and smoothness.

All ideal for use across the golf courses of Spain as well as for local urbanisation transport.

