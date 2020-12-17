UK Schools Delay Return After Christmas

UK Schools could remain closed for at least an extra week as ministers delay return after Christmas

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to make a formal announcement sometime on Thursday afternoon, December 17, but all indications are that secondary school students will be returned to the classroom in a ‘staggered’ fashion after the Christmas break with online lessons initially resuming in January.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The start of the term won’t be delayed but what we are doing is asking secondary schools and colleges to operate a staggered return supported by full-time remote education during the first week of term with in-person teaching in full starting on January 11.

“Students in exam year groups, vulnerable children, children of key workers, will attend school or college in person from the start of term as well as students in primary, special and alternative provision schools and colleges.”

