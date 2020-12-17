UK Covid Cases Surge After IT Mistake

UK Covid cases surge after an IT mistake missed 11,000 Welsh positives

Britain has seen an unprecedented increase in positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, December 17 as it was revealed that an IT “cock-up” missed 11,000 infections in Wales. Due to a computer blunder, positive cases recorded by Lighthouse Labs weren’t included in the national count.

This devastating news comes shortly after Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that much of the country would be plunged back into Tier 3 lockdown.

Mr Hancock confirmed the highest band of restriction will come into force from 12:01 am on Saturday morning, December 19, in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire and Surrey (with the exception of Waverley), while Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex and Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire will also move onto the top tier of restrictions.

