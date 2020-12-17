Twelve brave men from Moraira

KAREN WAKEHAM recently contacted the Euro Weekly News asking if we could run a story about a charity calendar.

“Twelve brave local men in Moraira have bared all to raise money for the Franciscan Shelter for Men in Gandia,” Karen told us. “It’s a great fun calendar to make 2021 a little bit better.”

Not one of the men flinched when they were asked to take part in the fundraising initiative, Real Working Men of Moraira, she revealed.

All the profits from the calendar will go to the Men’s Shelter run by the Franciscan Brothers in Gandia. They provide a home and nursing care for around 65 homeless men who without this service would otherwise be on the streets and unlikely to survive.

The shelter is funded entirely by charity, and not a cent is received from the State.

The calendar can be obtained in Moraira from Serenity, HD Dreams Bar and Mex Y Go.

Karen wished to thank Helen King for acting as intermediary with the Franciscan Shelter and Gillian Devine for taking the February, August and November photos.

Thanks also went to Positive Signs for the calendar’s design and layout and finally to Jack, “inspiration behind it all.”

