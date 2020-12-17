Crime novelists - Turning over a new leaf is a novel idea

The literary world has finally realised that crime novelists are “not idiots”, according to Jack Reacher creator, Lee Child, who says that popular fiction is as valuable as “literary” fiction (such as reading Proust in French).

Too often, I think, “literary fiction” is code for “fiction without plot or interest” just as “conceptual art” is code for “art without skill or effort”. I like ‘Frankenstein’ by Mary Shelley, for example, but I admit it’s got gaping plot holes which would attract ridicule in a Stephen King or Lee Child novel.

A good crime novel is really hard to write. The plot has to have enough credibility to strike the “this could really happen” note and keep the reader on the edge of their seat, even scare them. The characters also must be believable.

No shouting or screaming, posing or pouting; or coming with more baggage (of the emotional kind) than the Kardashians trying to get away to a private island for a mini-break. It has to have pace, even urgency and, above all, the structure has to be meticulous. Not as easy as you’d think…

But why have “genres” or the elitist term “literary” fiction? A book is a book and the only test is: “did you enjoy it?”. I’ve learnt more about the human condition from Agatha Christie than from so-called “literary” novels. Consequently, I never accept invitations to islands, sleep on trains, visit very hot countries or stay in country houses. Haha!

And anything’s better than reading Proust in French!

Frankly, though, what I like reading best of all is exactly what I like writing – psychological, suspense and crime thrillers – the grittier the better. And what makes me happy? Seeing them sell well around the world (as you know, all profits to Costa del Sol Cudeca cancer charity).

Finally, on a really positive note, I’d like to thank all those readers who’ve left great comments on my website about this column (that many of you have followed now for over 11 years!) and my latest audiobooks (listen yourself to the free audio samples on Amazon!) Happy listening!

