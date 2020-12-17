THE Three Kings parade could travel 15 kilometres in Avila in the autonomous community of Castile and León.

If the plan is approved the parade for the forthcoming celebrations will travel over 15km, through the widest streets in the town. They hope to begin the parade on January 5 at 5 pm and full security measures will be followed for COVID-19.

The City Council of Ávila said the parade will guarantee the security of residents and follow all the guidelines set by the health authorities.

The floats of the Three Kings will be about 200 metres longs, and everyone on the floats will be wearing masks. Also, the streets will be fully disinfected before and after the parade. Unlike normal no sweets will be thrown from the floats.

