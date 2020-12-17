The new bulletin (boja ) for andalucia is released

The first bulletin into the second phase has now been published and whilst no major changes are seen, the closest eye is being kept on the data being released from health sources.

As revealed today December 17 at mid-afternoon here at EWN, the significant change to opening hours for bars cafes was centred around being able to open from 6 til 8 pm straight through.

However, with no alcohol served only coffee or soft drinks tea etc. also a coffee machine, and cafeteria licence must be in place. For these two hours it would be alcohol-free but with the establishment open for business at least.

We are in phase two as planned from Friday, December 18 to January 10 2021.

In the strongest clearest terms it’s reiterated by Elias Bendodo, the spokesman for the Interior who said, it is a day by day analysis of the situation and only continued falls in the number of cases would keep us on this current heading.

As always he urged everyone to be vigilant and respect small new freedoms we enjoy.

