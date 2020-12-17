TESCO worker sacked for following Test and Trace advice and self-isolating

Dominic Clark, 24, was advised by Test and Trace that he should self-isolate after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus. After he informed his boss at Tesco Extra in Romford, Essex that he would have to stay home for two weeks, he then received an official letter telling him that his temporary contract was terminated.

-- Advertisement --



The letter Dominic received read: “You have not attended work since 23 November due to self-isolation. Currently, we are in a busy period in our sales calendar, and we need everyone’s support and commitment to the shifts they are contracted and rota’d for.”

“It’s crazy to me that you try and do the right thing and get penalised for it,” Dominic said.

“If I had risked it and given it to my colleagues, I’d be in this position again.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Our policy is to pay all colleagues who are self-isolating from day one.

“We are investigating how this happened and have reached out to Dominic to apologise and discuss this further.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tesco Worker Sacked For Self-Isolating”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.