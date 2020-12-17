Supermarket manager robs own store

THE manager of a supermarket in Moscow, Russia, was arrested after disguising himself and robbing the establishment.

The man, 33, who has since been dismissed by the owners, stole the equivalent of €19,000.

His actions were recorded on the supermarket’s security cameras, when he entered the office, wearing a balaclava, opened the safe, took out the money, then left as if nothing had happened.

According to a report in national Spanish daily 20minutos, the robbery was discovered by a member of the supermarket’s security staff, who alerted the police.

They watched the images from the cameras and identified the supermarket manager who was caught robbing his own store admitted to the crime and said that he had spent all the money on covering his own expenses.

He was released under the provision that he would not leave Moscow and would appear at the police station every week, pending trial.

