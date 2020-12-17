Strong Earthquake Strikes in Greece

A strong 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes in Greece

The 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Sitia in Greece and the tremble would have been clearly felt on a number of nearby Greek and Turkish islands. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the first agency to report the event, the earthquake occurred at 3:36pm local time at a shallow depth of 10km below the surface.

According to the Express, witnesses in nearby Sitia reported a sharp tremble.

One person wrote on the CSEM EMSC website: “Short, sharp shock.”

Another commented: “One-to-two second slow shake.”

According to Volcano Discovery, the quake should not have caused any significant damage.

More details to follow.

