STORM GAIL hammers the US with three dead in car crashes and thousands without power as heavy snow blankets the East coast.

Wednesday evening saw at least two feet of snow cause chaos across the east coast and over 60 million people were given weather warnings and told to stay inside. New York is witnessing the most December snow in around a decade. The New York Fire Department reported a Bronx crash in the evening that involved 20 cars.

Three people have died in crashes, one in North Carolina, Virginia and two more in Pennsylvania while emergency services have received hundreds of calls reporting crashes, and there are cars abandoned across many areas.

COVID testing has been halted in New York and other cities, and elective surgeries are being moved back to make capacity in hospitals and theatres for people injured in the storm. Flights are being affected too, with over 1000 being cancelled so far.

