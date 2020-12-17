Star Wars Boba Fett Actor Dies Aged 70

JEREMY BULLOCK, the screen talent behind legendary Star Wars antihero Boba Fett among other roles, has died aged 70.

The British star is best remembered for his iconic role as Boba Fett, the enigmatic bounty hunter who captured galactic princesses and audiences alike in George Lucas’ legendary Star Wars trilogy.

The actor was born one of six children in Market Harborough, Leicestershire. He began his career in breakfast commercials back in the UK, before going on to star in American blockbusters.

Among his screen credits are 007 classics “Octopussy” and “For Your Eyes Only”. To draw inspiration for his best-known role as galactic bounty hunter Boba Fett, he drew inspiration from Clint Eastwood’s unforgettable ‘Man with No Name’ featured in the Western classics of Italian auteur Sergio Leone.

His death comes only weeks after that of Dave Prowse, who will be forever remembered as the actor of Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

