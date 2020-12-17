SPOTIFY Under Fire From British Musicians After Huge Harry And Megan Deal in comparison to the money Spotify normally pays to musicians



Sandie Shaw, aged 73, the legendary bare-foot sixties pop star, and Eurovision winner, yesterday(Tuesday), led British musicians in attacking music streaming giant, Spotify after it made a huge podcast deal with Harry and Meghan.

Research shows that the average fee that singers get from Spotify is around £200 per year, telling The Daily Mail, “Lucky Meghan and Harry were able to negotiate a podcast deal for themselves with Spotify. I wish recording artists were in the same independent position to negotiate streaming deals directly for themselves too”.

Professor Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of talent agency InterTalent, claimed he estimated the Sussexs’ Spotify deal would be worth in the region of £18million over the next few years, whereas a survey amongst Spotify artistes revealed they only make around £17 a month, with Tom Gray, from Gomez saying, “Spotify’s argument is, ‘We take all of this money and give 70 per cent of it out to the rights holders’, so where is all this extra money coming from to buy out Meghan and Harry?”.

Soweto Kinch, the British hip-hop and jazz artiste commented, “It’s a travesty that in a year when most musicians and creators are seeing our livelihoods implode, Spotify have cut such a tone-deaf deal. I love the Sussexes, but this just underlines how lazy and opaque the world of streaming is”.

