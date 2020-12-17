Spanish soldiers punished after leak of fascist party video

THREE Spanish soldiers have been punished after a video leak surfaced from a fascist party at a military base in Paracuellos del Jarama, Madrid.

The party was held on December 8, 2019, where the military men can be seen dancing with several others to the rhythm of a Blue Division song and making a fascist salute, which can be seen in a video broadcast this Wednesday, December 16, by the website La Marea.

Sources from the Spanish Army said that those punished were a non-commissioned officer, responsible for organising the party, and two soldiers who behaved “inappropriately” and who could be identified in the video.

The three were punished for a minor disciplinary offence after the video shows a group of people, in uniform and in civilian clothes, dancing to a rock version of the song Primavera (the anthem of the Blue Division, which fought against the Soviet Union during the Second World War under the Nazi regime), some of them holding beers and waving.

The video, which the army learned about in January when the disciplinary proceedings were opened, was broadcast in the midst of the controversy over the leaking of a chat room of retired soldiers in which there was talk of “shooting 26 million Spaniards” and over the sending of letters to the king by former army commanders charging the “social-communist government”.

This news has apparently set off the alarms within the Spanish military that the extreme right may have infiltrated the Armed Forces.

