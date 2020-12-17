Spain records 12,131 new single-day Covid infections

Spain records 12,131 new single-day infections and 181 Covid-related deaths.

IN his report, Director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, said the country’s cumulative incidence stands at 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

He said it is “too early to blame the increase to the Constitution bridge” (bank holiday).

“All the autonomous communities have changed the downward trend, 10 of them by a significant change upwards. The other nine have stabilised. ”

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 1,785,421 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 48,777 have died.

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez is himself in quarantine until Christmas Eve after lunching with Covid-positive French President Emmanuel Macron. He tested negative with a PCR test this afternoon.

