Slot Machines Banned In Spain’s Valencia Community

THE Department of Health announced on Thursday, December 17 the extension of restrictions put forward on December 5 to include a ban on all slot machines, table games, Billiards and similar recreational and gambling games in the Community of Valencia.

According to the Official Gazette of the Generalitat, all games of chance using table-top machines such as billiards, darts table football, etc is prohibited under the coronavirus measures. This is a correction of the announcement made by Ana Barceló, two weeks ago, in which extended the current Covid-19 safety measures in the region. Under current rules, Barceló highlighted that smoking on terraces remains prohibited, while self-service buffets are also banned.

In addition, karaoke and ‘amateur’ singing in bars and restaurants are not allowed.

