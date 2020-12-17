LORD OF THE RINGS star, Sir Ian McKellen ‘Feels Euphoric’ after receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Sir Ian, aged 81 falls into one of the groups set to get the vaccine first, as he is over 80. Other groups are care home staff and of course NHS staff. Other famous people receiving the vaccine first includes Lionel Blair and Prue Leith.

-- Advertisement --



Sir Ian was vaccinated at the Queen Mary University Hospital, Arts Research Centre and said, “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric!

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations.

“The take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent – it ought to be – because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you’re doing your bit for society.

“I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

There have been recent worries about the safety of the new vaccines and the speed at which they have arrived and been approved. The Pfizer vaccine was tested on nearly 45,000 volunteers and both Pfizer and BioNTech found no serious issues during the trials that lasted four months.

Currently an advisory notice has been issued stating that people with severe allergies should not have the vaccine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sir Ian McKellen ‘Feels Euphoric’ after Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.