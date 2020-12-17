FORMER British Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley CMG has been appointed the United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation, United Nations and other International Organisations based in Geneva.

Speaking about his new appointment, which takes place in Spring 2021, Mr Manley tweeted “Excited to build on work of Julian Braithwaite CMG (who returns to the Diplomatic Service) to promote free trade, defend human rights, and secure effective multilateral solutions to our shared global challenges.”

-- Advertisement --



With Brexit and the need for trade agreements this is an important appointment which is bound to be busy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Simon Manley to represent UK at World Trade Organisation”.