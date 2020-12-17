Silent majority are winning – WELL well, what a week that was. I’m scribing this from the UK, where I am self-isolating for the recently reduced legal period of 10 days.

The first changes that I was delighted to observe on my journey from the airport were – in contrast to last year’s visit – just how many messages and reminders of Christmas there are on display.

It truly appears that the silent majority have at long last begun to assert their authority and return to the ancient traditions of displaying the fact that the UK is predominately a Christian country and that the ‘happy holiday’ appeasers have no actual rights whatsoever to interfere with its Nativity celebrations.

The second event that fairly warmed the ol’ boys’ heart was the suspension of the Sky news presenter Kay Burley. Regular readers will be fully aware that I have always viewed this spiteful egotist as an automatic turn off and have, on a number of occasions voiced this very opinion.

What truly warmed the ‘cockles’ were the reactions by most of the British National press. Far more eloquent scribers than me, now without fear of retribution, published their own opinions of this obnoxious individual and duly echoed my previous sentiments.

Hopefully her suspension will become a permanent arrangement and we have finally seen the last of this pernicious hypocrite. Nicola Sturgeon also managed to reveal more of her true colours with her un-statesman-like and painfully obvious ‘anti’ reaction to the goodwill visit to Scotland by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

This trip was a sincere, non-political and heartfelt attempt to raise UK spirits and thank the health, care workers and general population for the unceasing efforts and sacrifices they have made during this devastating pandemic.

Despite her attempt to convince others she was merely upset because the visit was an ‘infringement of Covid rules’, Ms Sturgeon could barely disguise the fact that she actually considered it an unwelcome intrusion into her own personal domain.

This highly immature attitude did nothing to change my opinion that this single minded leader’s main priority is not the well-being of the Scottish population at all, but independence at ANY cost.

I am convinced she is a manipulating hegemonist who will stop at nothing, until she avenges the outcome of the Battle of Bannockburn or Carham, or any other primitive and ancient battle waged by ancestors who clad themselves in loin cloths and war paint to settle their differences.

Dividing this great modern country is not the formula required to enjoy the prosperity and success which now beckons from the four corners of our abundant planet. Do our proud Scottish partners really want to go ‘Tam o’Shanter’s in hand’ to the likes of Barnier and Macron?

The spoils of courage are now all out there for the taking. Once the EU have picked up all their toys and ceased their petty retributions, the UK’s magnificent alliance can forge ahead to enjoy the rewards that undoubtedly await its unbreakable, oft envied, unique and forever UNITED quartet of Nations.

