WHILST the French are expecting a drop in the sale of Champagne this year, Spanish bodegas in Jerez are cheering up as market research suggests that its not just Santa who will be enjoying a glass of sherry this Christmas.

Market research company Nielsen has released information that shows that sherry sales in the UK are up by more than 17 per cent in the 12 weeks to December 5 and various supermarket buyers have told the BBC that they are stocking up for the festive season.

-- Advertisement --



According to Majestic Wines, the lockdown saw a lot more experimenting with drinks and their spokesperson refers to the ‘tapas effect’ which has coincided with the introduction of different ranges of sherries in the higher price range.

Drinkers are becoming more adventurous in their choice of sherries and although the sweet versions are still the most popular, chilled, light-coloured dry versions are seeing a definite increase in popularity as they are drunk as an aperitif.

There will still be room for sherry in a trifle and it won’t be used to fire up the Christmas Pudding but it looks as if Spain’s fortified wine is bouncing back with a vengeance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sherry isn’t just for Santa and trifles”.