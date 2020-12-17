Second Alaska Health Worker Suffers Reaction To Pfizer Vaccine

SECOND Alaska health worker suffers allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine in the same hospital

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech has suffered another blow as a second healthcare worker in Alaska’s Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau has experienced an allergic reaction to the jab on Wednesday, December 16.

Hospital officials reported that the man experienced eye swelling, a sore throat and dizziness within minutes of taking the vaccine, but the symptoms subsided after about an hour. The first reported negative reaction occurred at the same hospital on December 15, when a female healthcare worker with no history of drug allergies suffered a serious ‘anaphylactic-like’ reaction.

Both staff members insist their experience should not dissuade anyone else from getting the jab, and Dr Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said:

“There were over 40,000 people in the trials and we did not see any reactions like this.”

