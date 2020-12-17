SANTA and gun-toting elf sidekick arrest robbers as part of an undercover police operation, nicknamed ‘Santa’s intervention’.

The Riverside Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit in California started a Christmas sting operation on December 10 and set out to catch thieves at the Canyon Springs Target shopping mall.

-- Advertisement --



Santa and his sidekick the gun-toting elf, made three arrests on the day and have not yet decided if the men will stay on Santa’s naughty list.

Riverside Police took to Facebook and said, “Detectives and loss prevention conducted video surveillance inside the store as other detectives and officers remained outside to help detain any theft suspects.

“Of those waiting outside were a detective and officer dressed as Santa Claus and his elf. As the suspects exited the store with merchandise they just stole, Santa and his elf were waiting to take them into custody for the theft.”

One person escaped from Santa and fled in a stolen Honda, but has been identified.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Santa and Gun-Toting Elf Arrest Robbers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.