Rod Stewart’s Case Of Alleged Assault Nearing An End

Sir Rod Stewart’s ongoing court case with Jesse Dixon, a security guard who filed a simple battery charge against 75-year-old Rod and his son, Sean, aged 40, accusing them of assaulting him, is reportedly nearing a conclusion, without needing to go to trial, after an online pre-trial Zoom video call took place yesterday (Wednesday).

Dixon, was working as a security guard at the luxurious Breakers Palm Beach Hotel, Florida, on New Year’s Eve, 2019, when Rod arrived as part of a group of people, who got into a heated argument with him when they were refused entry to a private party that was taking place in a children’s area, Dixon claiming they allegedly, “began to get loud and cause a scene”, before Sean got “about nose to nose” with him, pushing him, and that Sir Rod punched him in the ribs.

Sir Rod’s legal representative, Guy Fronstin, reportedly told Judge August Bonavita, “We are very close to resolution, we are just not quite there yet, so if your honour would give us one more continuance, I think we will have it resolved by then”, with the judge agreeing to one final pre-trial, on January 29, telling Fronstin, “The case is getting older. This will be a final pre-trial, so if it is not resolved at the next pre-trial, I will put it on the list for a jury trial for both cases”.

