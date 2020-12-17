Regeneration for Denia’s Les Deveses beach

THE central government’s Environment Ministry will approve regeneration plans for Denia’s Les Deveses beach early next year.

The beach has practically disappeared, suffering badly from erosion caused first by the September 2019 storms and then by Storm Gloria in January this year.

Once the €14.4 million project has been approved, the contract to build the three breakwaters that will prevent further erosion can be put out to tender.

The only setback is renewing the Declaration of Environmental Impact required for dredging the 600,000 cubic metres of sand that will be needed as the Ministry has yet to decide where this should be carried out.

