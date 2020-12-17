Reforms in Spanish Prisons After Escape Of Piojo

REFORMS in Spanish prisons after the escape of notorious criminal El Piojo and his brother from a lock-up in Madrid

Prisons throughout Spain have felt the pressure after the escape of dangerous criminal El Piojo from a Madrid lock-up due to many unavoidable errors has highlighted the need for reform of many of the every-day practices.

A letter addressed to the directors of prisons on December 16 outlined three increased security measures which all facilities must adopt. The new protocols centre around more announced and surprise searches of cells, communal areas and equipment, with stricter measures applied to those prisoners who may pose a threat to guards. The new rules also include measure for clamping down on illegal drugs and counterfeit products within the facilities.

Jonathan Moñiz Alcaide, better known as El Piojo, escaped with his brother on December 5 by sawing the bars off a window and using bed sheets as a rope to climb down to the ground. The brothers were incarcerated for a string of crimes including assault and money laundering and remain at large two weeks after their escape.

