PREMIER League to start permanent concussion substitution trials from January following successful talks with the International Football Association Board’s (IFAB).

The announcement will be seen as a positive step in the right direction for England’s top league after concussions have become a hot topic following many negative incidents, and with many other sports introducing similar protocols.

The welcome news comes after Wolves forward Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull during a recent game against Arsenal and the new rule means permanent substitutions can be made if a player suffers a head injury, even if all replacements have already been used.

Although not specifically about this announcement, former players and officials have recently been discussing the effects of heading the ball, as well as head injuries, and how they have been linked to dementia.

To avoid potential abuse of the rule, opposition teams will also be able to make a change at the same time.

“With player welfare the Premier League’s priority, clubs agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions following approval of the trial by the International Football Association Board yesterday,” the Premier League said on Thursday, December 17.

“The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number.

“The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.”

