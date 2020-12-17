A NEW €600,000 warehouse at San Juan hospital will be big enough to store several months’ supplies of PPE equipment.

The hospital is already well-stocked with all the items necessary for protecting staff against Covid-19 but these are stored in different parts of the building.

-- Advertisement --



By late December or early January, all the PPE equipment can be stored on the top floor of the 800-square metre building while the ground floor will be used as offices for administrative staff.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “PPE equipment under same roof at San Juan hospital.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.