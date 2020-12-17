Police warning after man beaten in ‘vigilante’ attack following alleged indecent exposure

West Midlands Police have issued a warning to the public not to take matters into their own hands after a man was beaten in a suspected vigilante attack’ following an alleged indecent exposure.

THE victim was attacked after reports of an alleged theft and exposure in a shop in Small Heath on Tuesday, December 15, were shared online.

At around 11.30am, on Wednesday, December 16, three men beat the victim in an alleged ‘vigilante attack’ and he remains in hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police are now warning members of the public to let the force conduct their investigations into both incidents.

A spokeswoman for WMP said: “We were made aware of a theft and indecent exposure in a shop on Heybarnes Road in Birmingham..

“Following social media users sharing details of this incident online, a man was attacked by three men on Wednesday, December, who vigilante members of the community suspect is the offender.

“The man has been taken to hospital where he remains after being attacked on Heather Road.”

