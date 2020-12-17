Alongside getting more officers out on the street, the funding settlement will enable policing to tackle serious violence and increase the number of specialist officers tackling terrorism and serious organised crime, including child sexual abuse and drug trafficking.

The 2021 to 2022 funding package means an increase of up to £636 million on last year, should PCCs take full advantage of police precept flexibility.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “We have asked more of the police than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic – the British people and I are extremely grateful for their dedication.

“I am absolutely committed to giving the police the resources they need – this funding package delivers on that.

“It will allow us to continue to put more police on the streets, and reduce crime as we build back safer from the pandemic.”

Funding for Counter-Terrorism policing will total up to £914 million, including money for armed policing and more officers. In addition, Counter-Terrorism policing will receive £32 million to establish a new Counter-Terrorism Operations Centre to keep the country safe from a range of threats.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police to receive more than £15 billion to fight crime and recruit more officers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.