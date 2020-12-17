Police to Hold Summit over Missing Hiker Esther Dingley

POLICE are set to hold a summit to discuss missing British hiker Esther Dingley.

Esther, aged 37 has now been missing for more than three weeks, after starting a solo hike in the Pyrenees mountains. The mountain range runs through both Spain and France and so far searches have not found any trace of the missing hiker.

Esther last made contact on November 22 with boyfriend Dan Colegate, when she sent a photo to him from the Pico Salvaguardia. She was expected to return home to France, but no trace has been found of her.

According to the Sun, French and Spanish police will be holding a summit next week to discuss the disappearance. Jean Marc Bordinaro, French police captain said, “French officers probing Esther disappearance will meet with detectives from Huesca in Spain later this week.

“The meeting will be a face-to-face one and will take place in Spain but the day has yet to be finalised.”

Multiple theories have surfaced over the disappearance, including being trapped in ice and being attacked.

