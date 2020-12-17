Police Launch Arson Investigation after Attack on 5G Mast

POLICE have launched an arson investigation after an attack on a 5G mast. Fake news has previously been spread that the masts are the cause of COVID-19.

West Midlands Police are investigating after a 5G mast went up in flames on Sunday at just after 11 pm. The mast fire in Gospel Lane in Acocks Green, was attended by two fire engines and police.

The fire took nearly two hours to be brought under control and extinguished and road closures were in place with traffic being diverted.

Fake news earlier this year suggested that the new masts are responsible for COVID-19, and this amongst other theories is thought to have provoke several attacks on masts. Liverpool saw more than one mast targeted, and an EE mast in Tyseley that is 70ft was set on fire in April.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said, “We sent crews from Billesley and Highgate. It was a 5G mast well alight on arrival. It was extinguished by 1.01am.”

