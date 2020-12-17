Police add ‘latest generation’ breathalyser to their resources

Police in Rincon de la Victoria have added a ‘latest generation’ breathalyser to their crime-fighting resources.

THE new mobile portable evidential ethyl metre will generate the printed results of a breathalyser test at the scene, thereby avoiding a trip to the police station.

The Local Police will also be supplied with a portable camera with a vehicle registration plate reader and tablets for normal daily duties.

“The Department of Citizen Security of the Rincón de la Victoria Council continues to provide the Local Police with the latest generation of material resources to facilitate management and offer a better service to citizens,” said councillor Borja Ortiz.


“The new equipment will allow officers to generate printed results in any radio-patrol unit of the Local Police, even in motorcyclist units.”

