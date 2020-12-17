Pet Hippo Mauled Owner to Death and Dragged Body Away

A PET hippo named Humphrey mauled his owner to death and dragged the body away.

Marius Els aged 40 from Free State province, South Africa, took Humphrey in as a pet when he was only a calf and thought of the hippo as “like a son”. No one knows what provoked the attack, but Humphrey mauled his owner and then dragged the body away into a river.

Paramedics were called to the scene and found a body in the river Vaal, that had multiple bite marks, and had been immersed in the river. Humphrey weighs over a ton and is six-years-old now.

Marius would ride Humphrey and thought the hippo could never hurt him, despite being one of Africa’s most dangerous animals.

Marius had said before his death, “It’s a little bit dangerous, but I trust him with my heart that he will not harm anybody.

“I can swim with him. I go in the water. He allows me to get on his back, and I ride him like a horse. He swims with me.” He also said, “He’s like a son to me.”

