Patients In Spain’s Costa Blanca Have Shortest Waiting Time

Patients attending Torrevieja Hospital in Spain’s Costa Blanca have the shortest waiting time for surgery in the area

According to official data published by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, December 17, the average wait for surgical intervention in Torrevieja University Hospital “is 32 days, a figure four times lower than the average [of the Valencian Community], which is 120 days”.

In nearby Elche, at the Vinalopo University Hospital, the average surgical waiting time is just 35 days, also well below average.

Overall, the shortest waiting time in Torrevieja is for general and digestive surgeries, which is only 4 days, while the longest wait is for urology and cardiac procedures.

“Once again, the average waiting time for an intervention at the Torrevieja University Hospital, of the Ribera health group, is well below the average of the rest of the hospitals in the Valencian Community”, according to the publication.

