Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra is back for its most anticipated New Year’s Concert.

TWO performances will take place on January 3 and 6 at Torrevieja Auditorium with 50 per cent capacity and Covid security measures in place.

-- Advertisement --



They will perform the classic New Year’s concert waltzes and polkas, peppered with hints of Spanish music such as preludes from the most renowned zarzuelas.

Tickets are available from the auditorium ticket office in Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez on Mondays from 10 am to 1 pm and at the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen on Wednesdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the auditorium box office from two hours before the concert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orchestral start to 2021 in Torrevieja”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.