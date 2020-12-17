Orchestral start to 2021 in Torrevieja

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Orchestral start to 2021 in Torrevieja
CREDIT: Facebook

Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra is back for its most anticipated New Year’s Concert.

TWO performances will take place on January 3 and 6 at Torrevieja Auditorium with 50 per cent capacity and Covid security measures in place.

-- Advertisement --

They will perform the classic New Year’s concert waltzes and polkas, peppered with hints of Spanish music such as preludes from the most renowned zarzuelas.

Tickets are available from the auditorium ticket office in Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez on Mondays from 10 am to 1 pm and at the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen on Wednesdays from 11 am to 2 pm.


Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the auditorium box office from two hours before the concert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orchestral start to 2021 in Torrevieja”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleMystery ‘legendary’ TV presenter now living in poverty
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here