NFL: Former Baltimore Ravens star Lorenzo Taliaferro dead aged 28

NFL: Former Baltimore Ravens star Lorenzo Taliaferro has been tragically confirmed dead aged 28 by Virginia police.

An announcement from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Va. said they attended an emergency call around 3.07 pm on Wednesday, December 16 and found Taliaferro in need of immediate assistance.

The former running back was transferred to a local hospital but sadly died at the facility a short time later of a heart attack, according to a family member, who spoke to Fox45.

NFL team Baltimore Ravens released a tweet speaking highly of the young star, who rushed for 339 yards and 5 TDs and also caught 16 passes for 153 yards, in his 3-year career with the team: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement Thursday, December 17.

“Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man — someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo’s family.

“May he rest in peace.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro. pic.twitter.com/BgwRatBzYR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2020

Taliaferro was picked by the Ravens in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina but injuries hampered his career and eventually left the NFL after being cut prior to the 2017 season.

