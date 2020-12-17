MEMBER Of A Violent Kidnap Gang On The Loose In London after a police chase across London



A dramatic police chase, believed to be gang-related, took place yesterday, Wednesday, at around 11.44am, in Forest Gate, Newham, London, when a gang of kidnappers, driving two vehicles, boxed another car in, dragging the driver out of his car, and bundling the 20-year-old man into their van, in broad daylight, before speeding away from the scene, eventually heading up the busy A12 on the wrong side of the road.

-- Advertisement --



Motorists alerted the police who quickly gave chase, with the kidnappers van ramming one of the pursuing police squad cars off the road before the three-man gang ditched their getaway vehicle, with the driver escaping on foot, as the police officers pounced, arresting two men on suspicion of kidnap and traffic violations, and their victim was released, injured but not seriously, and is helping the police with their inquiries.

An eye-witness told the MailOnline, “The two men had to be tasered, it was very dramatic. It caused absolute travel chaos, at first we all thought it was a crash”.

David Doig, the Detective Sergeant of the Met’s North-East Command said, “Due to the reckless and dangerous driving of the suspect vehicle, it was sheer luck that this fast time response did not result in injuries to members of the public or police officers”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FMember Of A Violent Kidnap Gang On The Loose In London”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.