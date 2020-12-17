Mass Covid testing will take place in Benamocarra tomorrow, Friday, December 18.

THE screening comes after the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management highlighted Benamocarra as “a municipality susceptible to a specific risk assessment” after detecting a growing trend of coronavirus infections.

-- Advertisement --



To carry out the tests, a mobile unit will be set up on the sports pavilion in order to test a series of people selected randomly.

Those selected will be selected via SMS – though the test is voluntary – and only the 355 people selected will be tested.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass Covid testing to take place in Benamocarra tomorrow”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.