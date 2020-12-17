Man Facing 15 Years In Jail For Beating Up A Paedophile To Rescue A Boy he was allegedly abusing



Vladimir Sankin, aged 34, a car mechanic in Ufa city, Russia, is facing 15 years in prison, convicted of murder, awaiting sentencing next week, for causing the death of a previously convicted paedophile, Vladimir Zaitsev, who was allegedly abusing a 14-year-old boy at the time.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Zaitsev had served previous prison sentences for ‘sodomy’ and ‘violent sexual acts.

Sankin told the court how Zaitsev, aged 54, allegedly lured two boys, aged 10 and 14, to his apartment in Ufa city, then gave them alcohol, forcing the older boy to strip naked or face being dismembered, with the younger boy managing to escape and alerting Sankin who was passing by, who then ran to Zaitsev’s apartment to help the boy, freeing the teenager and apprehending the paedophile until the police arrived.

Sankin told the jury, “I had a choice, to pass by or to save the kids. Surely every man would do the same in my place”.

It was stated that during the struggle with Zaitsev, he fell and hit his head, and was unconscious on the floor when police arrived, dying later in the ambulance on his way to hospital.

In another report, it was claimed the forensic analysis said Zaitsev died as a result of frostbite, but the prosecution claimed Sankin was guilty of using unnecessary force on Zaitsev when the two boys had already left the scene.

There has been a public outcry in Russia over this case, with many saying Sankin should be awarded for bravery.

