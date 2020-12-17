Jet2holidays scoops two awards at British Travel Awards for pandemic response

JET2HOLIDAYS scoops two awards at British Travel Awards 2020 after being recognised for doing a great job for customers and providing a near-perfect pandemic response.

Jet2holidays was awarded a silver award in the Best Holiday Company to the Iberian Peninsula category and a bronze award in the Best Holiday Company to East and Southeast Europe category at this year’s virtual ceremony.

Over 132,000 holidaymakers cast more than 240,000 votes across the categories to have their say on who they consider the best in travel.

This year, consumers were encouraged to vote for companies who had provided the best customer service during the pandemic whether that was by way of arranging refunds, re-bookings or cancellations for customers whose plans have been affected.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customer-first strategy during the pandemic won them praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how we have looked after customers who have been affected by any programme changes.

Jet2holidays were also named ‘Best Short-Haul Operator’ at The Sun Travel Awards 2020 and emerged as the industry leader for customers for cancelled holidays in a review by Money Mail.

