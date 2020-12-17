I’M A CELEBRITY Fan Builds Replica Castle on his bungalow, 10 miles away from the real castle



Bill Parry, aged 57, from Prestatyn, North Wales, is such a fan of the ITV show ‘I’m A Celebrity’, never missing a single episode, that he has just constructed a replica of Gwrych Castle, just 10 miles away from the real castle, where this year’s series took place.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Parry, a heating and plumbing contractor, enlisted the help of his 28-year-old son, Josh, to erect a 15ft facade made of scaffolding clad with timber, across the front of his bungalow, then they decorated it with fake spiders, and even full-size models of show hots, Ant and Dec, and is decorated with Christmas lights, and a Santa climbing up the wall.

The inspiration was to raise money for local charities, with Bill saying, “We wanted to give people a lift. I never miss the programme, I watch every episode. It took a few weeks of planning and putting together, and we were given the materials by local builders’ merchants Huws Gray and Thorncliffes. It’s worth all the trouble because of the pleasure it gives so many people.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I’m A Celebrity Fan Builds Replica Castle On His Bungalow”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.