HYUNDAI has donated a car that “read children’s feelings” to the Sant Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona.

-- Advertisement --



It is a small electric car for children, equipped with impressive artificial intelligence technology: Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control.

It has been built as part of the solidarity project called “Little Big e-Motion” which aims to help child patients.

As can be seen in this video, EVAC technology allows the vehicle to monitor the child’s facial expressions and their heart and breathing rate, and with this information it creates a suitable “environment” with its systems, that is, air conditioning, lights, music and even smells.

In short, it is a small “wonder car” created by the same engineers who developed the Hyundai “45” prototype, from which this small replica derives, and has been donated to the Barcelona hospital to transport children from bed to the treatment room, a journey considered one of the most stressful for children.

“The hospital is very excited to have a technology of this type available for children,” said Joan Sanchez de Toledo, head of the Department of Pediatric Cardiology at the SJD Children’s Hospital, because “it will drastically change the way in which patients will cope with therapies”.

Hyundai Motor plans to continue to support the treatment of child patients in the hospital through the “Little Big e-Motion” project, while taking advantage of this experience to further fine-tune its EAVC technology. The company hopes to expand the use of this next-generation technology in mobility devices in the future to improve the safety and well-being of drivers.

Hyundai’s donation of the emotion-reading car to the children’s hospital has been a success amongst the children and staff at the hospital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hyundai donates emotion-reading car to children’s hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.